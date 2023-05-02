409 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $200.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

