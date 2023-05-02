5,600 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in DraftKings by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 167,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in DraftKings by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 245,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,745,520 shares of company stock worth $33,643,171. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.