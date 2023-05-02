617 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

BCE opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

