6,231 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.3 %

BSX opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

