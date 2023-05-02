6,733 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital International Investors increased its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $22,123,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 382.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 529,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after acquiring an additional 419,880 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

