829 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

GILD opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

