A10 Networks (ATEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million.

A10 Networks Price Performance

A10 Networks stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $301,267.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,585.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $301,267.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,585.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,027 shares of company stock valued at $669,279. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 50.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Articles

