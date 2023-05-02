AAON (AAON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect AAON to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AAON has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AAON by 53.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

