ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $28.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.68.

Shares of ABB opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ABB has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

