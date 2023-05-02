Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Update

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity at Absolute Software

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Absolute Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,479,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,260,085.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,562 shares of company stock valued at $281,541.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Institutional Trading of Absolute Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 314,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,642,000 after buying an additional 603,705 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of ABST opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Absolute Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Absolute Software

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.