ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.55.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $34,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $384,569. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,110,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,765,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

