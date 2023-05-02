Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Activision Blizzard Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
