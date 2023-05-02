Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

