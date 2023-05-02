Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

