Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 31st total of 6,730,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 648,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.12.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ADAP stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $221.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.25.
Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.