Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 31st total of 6,730,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 648,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $221.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 58,131 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 321,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,343.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

