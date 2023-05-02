Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 171.5 days.

Adbri Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Adbri has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adbri from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

