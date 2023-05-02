adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,213,700 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 2,469,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,427.4 days.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of adidas stock opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.00. adidas has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $214.99.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

