adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,213,700 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 2,469,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,427.4 days.
adidas Price Performance
Shares of adidas stock opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.00. adidas has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $214.99.
adidas Company Profile
