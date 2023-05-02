Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Declares Dividend of GBX 52

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,298 ($28.71) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($21.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,561 ($32.00). The stock has a market cap of £6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,868.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,123.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,108.08.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.13), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($27,172.98). In related news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.13), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($27,172.98). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.98) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($22,977.01). 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,575 ($32.17) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,160 ($26.99) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.86) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.61) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.86) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,201.50 ($27.50).

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

