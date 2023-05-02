Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Declares Dividend of GBX 52

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Admiral Group Price Performance
Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,298 ($28.71) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($21.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,561 ($32.00). The stock has a market cap of £6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,868.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,123.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,108.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.13), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($27,172.98). In related news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.13), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($27,172.98). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.98) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($22,977.01). 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.