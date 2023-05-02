AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in April

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,500 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 848,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEON Mall Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMLLF opened at C$13.06 on Tuesday. AEON Mall has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$13.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AEON Mall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About AEON Mall

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. engages in the development, management, and operation of shopping malls. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China and Asean. The Asean segment covers Aeon Malls in Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and Myanmar. The company was founded on November 12, 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

