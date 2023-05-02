ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Up 13.6% in April

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ageas SA/NV Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.84.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

