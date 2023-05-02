Agree Realty (ADC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agree Realty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Agree Realty Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.
