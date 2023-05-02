Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,478,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 3,719,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.4 days.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Air Canada stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Air Canada

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

