Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.1 days.

Air New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

