Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.1 days.
Air New Zealand Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
About Air New Zealand
