Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKTX stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.