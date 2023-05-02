Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 601.0 days.

Aker ASA Price Performance

AKAAF stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. Aker ASA has a 52 week low of $63.04 and a 52 week high of $81.70.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

