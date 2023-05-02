Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

