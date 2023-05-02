Alight (ALIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Alight has set its FY23 guidance at $0.62-0.67 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.62-$0.67 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. On average, analysts expect Alight to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alight stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. Alight has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

