Alight (ALIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Alight has set its FY23 guidance at $0.62-0.67 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.62-$0.67 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. On average, analysts expect Alight to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alight Price Performance
Alight stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. Alight has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alight
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on ALIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
About Alight
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.