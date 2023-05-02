Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.92.

AYX opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.52. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

