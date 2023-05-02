Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Holdings Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,168 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Amcor worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.