Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

AMRC stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ameresco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 19.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 27.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

