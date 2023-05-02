American International Group (AIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of American International Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in American International Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 225,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,244,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

