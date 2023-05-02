American International Group (AIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:AIG opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98.
American International Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of American International Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in American International Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 225,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,244,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International Group (AIG)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.