American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Citigroup cut their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

