AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $139.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

