Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

NYSE:AP opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

In related news, Director Robert Demichiei purchased 18,182 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,001 shares in the company, valued at $91,602.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 32,489 shares of company stock worth $76,694 in the last ninety days. 31.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.