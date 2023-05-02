Amplitude (AMPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amplitude Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875. Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amplitude by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

