Analysts Issue Forecasts for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

MMSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $82.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $82.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $40,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,069,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,069,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

