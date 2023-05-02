Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Allstate Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALL. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $115.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.68. Allstate has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.