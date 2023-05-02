Analysts Offer Predictions for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,132,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 394,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

