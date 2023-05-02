Analysts Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Price Target at $310.58

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.58.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:APD opened at $296.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

