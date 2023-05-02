Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Target Price at $12.30

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Coty by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 335.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.86. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

