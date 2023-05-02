Analysts Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price at $109.63

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CL King raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL stock opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average is $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

