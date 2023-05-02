Analysts Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) PT at C$45.60

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NPI shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Northland Power Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE NPI opened at C$32.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$47.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Northland Power had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2988063 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

