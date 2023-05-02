Analysts Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Price Target at $13.17

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REV Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get REV Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in REV Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in REV Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in REV Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Stock Up 2.1 %

REVG stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $651.68 million, a P/E ratio of 274.07 and a beta of 1.92.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.13%.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.