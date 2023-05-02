Analysts Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target at $108.13

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.