Analysts Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Target Price at $55.40

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTYX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $398,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $268,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,573,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,636,385.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,275 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 241.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTYX opened at $39.15 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.