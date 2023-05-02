Analysts Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Price Target at $210.90

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get WEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total value of $486,467.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,805.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

WEX Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in WEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $174.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.