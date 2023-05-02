Analyzing loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and loanDepot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 5.00 -$5.98 million N/A N/A loanDepot $1.14 billion 0.46 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -0.95

Analyst Recommendations

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MGT Capital Investments and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 8 0 0 1.89

loanDepot has a consensus target price of $1.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of loanDepot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -738.94% N/A -291.26% loanDepot -21.74% -40.39% -5.64%

Summary

loanDepot beats MGT Capital Investments on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

(Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

