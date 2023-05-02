Analyzing Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) & Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Sweetgreen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $10.32 billion 1.77 $952.80 million $7.66 19.75 Sweetgreen $470.11 million 1.91 -$190.44 million ($1.68) -4.81

Profitability

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 9.19% 45.62% 9.44% Sweetgreen -39.54% -29.58% -22.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Darden Restaurants and Sweetgreen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 5 19 0 2.79 Sweetgreen 0 4 1 0 2.20

Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus target price of $160.23, indicating a potential upside of 5.93%. Sweetgreen has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.14%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Sweetgreen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator. The LongHorn Steakhouse segment includes the results of the company-owned LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. The Fine Dining segment consists of the premium brands that operate within the fine-dining sub-segment of full-service dining and includes the results of its company-owned The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s restaurants. The Other Business segment aggregates the remaining brands and includes the results of its company-owned Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze restaurants, and from franchises and consumer-packaged goods sales. The company was founded by William B. Darden in 1938 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

