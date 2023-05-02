Analyzing Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) & ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ESSA Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Coast Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp 25.40% 9.54% 1.09% Third Coast Bancshares 13.47% 7.31% 0.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp $71.32 million 2.31 $20.07 million $2.09 7.56 Third Coast Bancshares $161.17 million 1.18 $18.66 million $1.64 8.51

ESSA Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Third Coast Bancshares. ESSA Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Third Coast Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ESSA Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

ESSA Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.21%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than ESSA Bancorp.

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares beats ESSA Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, PA.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

