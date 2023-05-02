Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Recommended Stories

