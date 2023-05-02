Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in AON by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AON opened at $323.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.10. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $334.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

